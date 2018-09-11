Trooper hospitalized after man brawls with officers during Cass County arrest

A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges after fighting with, and injuring, law enforcement officers trying to arrest him in Cass County.
A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper was hospitalized with serious injuries and a Cass County deputy suffered a broken finger during the incident Sunday in Garden City, Mo., according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
Jesse D.A. Hodges is charged in Cass County Circuit Court with first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, fourth-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and two counts of second-degree property damage.
About 1 a.m. Sunday, someone called police to report that Hodges had damaged a vehicle and broke windows in a house.
Arriving officers saw Hodges covered with blood, according to the sheriff’s office. Friends of Hodges told the officers that he was under the influence of some type of drug.
Two deputies and two troopers tried to arrest Hodges, who allegedly fought them. Tasers had “little or no effect on him,” according to the sheriff’s office.
It took all four officers to finally subdue Hodges.
He was being held in the Cass County jail Tuesday on a $250,000 cash bond.
