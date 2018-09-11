Woman charged with burning Overland Park apartment building during marital dispute

A woman has been charged with intentionally setting a fire that severely damaged an Overland Park apartment building where her estranged husband lived earlier this summer.
The July 28 fire at the Meadowlark Hill apartments in the 9100 block of Robinson Street heavily damaged six units, according to the Overland Park Fire Department.
Two people had to be treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, and several had to be rescued from a balcony by firefighters.
The woman charged with starting the fire, Shanda Braithwaite, was embroiled in a domestic dispute with her estranged husband, who is named on the lease for one of the apartments in the building, according to court records.
The fire started in a basement storage area, but spread into the walls and attic, eventually requiring the fire department to sound a third alarm before it was extinguished.
Braithwaite, 35, is charged in Johnson County District Court with five counts of aggravated arson and single counts of arson and theft.
One of the alleged arson victims listed in court documents is Craig Braithwaite.
About a month before the fire, he was charged with battery and criminal threat against Shanda Braithwaite. That case is pending, according to court records.
On July 2, he filed for divorce. A hearing in that case is scheduled for Oct. 10.
Bond for Shanda Braithwaite in the arson case is set at $250,000. She is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.
Comments