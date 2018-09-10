A hit-and-run driver is thought to have struck and killed a woman early Sunday in Kansas City. Police found a fatally injured woman about 2:45 a.m. near 81st Street and Troost Avenue. This Google Maps Street View photo of the area is from October 2014.
Kansas City police ask for help finding truck that killed woman in hit-and-run

By Glenn E. Rice

September 10, 2018 02:40 PM

Kansas City police have asked for the public’s help in locating a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that was involved in a hit-and-run wreck that killed a woman early Sunday.

The wreck was reported about 2:45 a.m. when police found an unconscious woman sprawled on the street near 81st Street and Troost Avenue. She appeared to have been hit by a vehicle that left before police arrived.

Police said the driver went north on Troost Avenue. Investigators are looking for a black Chevrolet pickup that may have damage to the front, including several pieces missing from the front grill.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she died. The woman’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

