Kansas City police ask for help finding truck that killed woman in hit-and-run

Kansas City police have asked for the public’s help in locating a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that was involved in a hit-and-run wreck that killed a woman early Sunday.
The wreck was reported about 2:45 a.m. when police found an unconscious woman sprawled on the street near 81st Street and Troost Avenue. She appeared to have been hit by a vehicle that left before police arrived.
Police said the driver went north on Troost Avenue. Investigators are looking for a black Chevrolet pickup that may have damage to the front, including several pieces missing from the front grill.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where she died. The woman’s name has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
