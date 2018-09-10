After car allegedly hits KC police officer, high-speed chase ends in Prairie Village

The driver of a car that struck a Kansas City police officer was arrested Monday after a high-speed pursuit across the state line into Prairie Village.
Kansas City police said the officer was not seriously injured.
According to police, the incident began late Monday morning when officers stopped a car near 111th Street and Grandview Road.
The driver sped off, striking one officer.
Kansas City police pursued the car to the area of 75th Street and Roe Avenue where it was involved in a single-car crash.
The driver and a passenger in the suspect vehicle fled on foot, but were pursued by Kansas City and Prairie Village officers and arrested.
There were no injuries during the chase, police said.
