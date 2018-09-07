KC man sentenced to prison for 2016 fatal gas station shooting

A judge sentenced a Kansas City man to 30 years in state prison Friday after he was convicted of shooting another man to death at a gas station in 2016, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
A jury found Terrance Blanks, 32, guilty in January of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Rocky Bradley, 56.
The shooting happened Aug. 24, 2016 at a gas station near 27th Street and Indiana Avenue in Kansas City.
Blanks and Bradley had gotten into a confrontation inside the store. Surveillance video showed Bradley leaving the store and getting into a truck, where he had a gun, court records said.
In the video, Blanks exits the store and holds up a handgun as Bradley steps out of the driver’s seat. The two exchanged gunfire, and Blanks ran to his vehicle and fled the scene, court records said.
Prosecutors filed charges against Blanks more than a month after the fatal shooting.
On Friday, Blanks was sentenced to 20 years for murder and 10 years on the armed criminal action charge. The sentences are set to run consecutively.
