KCK Public Schools teacher faces child sexual exploitation charge in Johnson County

By Tony Rizzo And Katy Bergen

September 07, 2018 11:27 AM

An elementary school teacher in Kansas City, Kan., has been charged with sexual solicitation of a minor.

Jason M. Crum was booked into the Johnson County Jail Thursday night and released Friday morning after posting a $100,000 bond.

Crum, 42, of Shawnee, is charged in Johnson County District Court with a felony count of sexual exploitation of a child.

The charge alleges that between January 2014 and January 2015, Crum attempted to convince a child under the age of 18 to “engage in sexually explicit conduct.”

Jail records list his employment as Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools. Crum is listed on the school district’s website as a teacher at an elementary school.

A spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas school district said officials had recently been made aware of Crum’s arrest and had placed him on administrative leave.

“KCKPS takes incidents such as these seriously and is cooperating with law enforcement in this matter,” the district said in a statement.

Court records do not list an attorney for Crum, who has an initial court appearance scheduled for Sept. 18.

