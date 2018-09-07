KCK police need your help to find a car used in a shooting at Applebee’s

Kansas City, Kan., police on Friday released a photo of a red Dodge Durango whose occupants allegedly fired several gunshots into a restaurant earlier this week.
The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday at the Applebee’s near Southwest and Rainbow Boulevards. Gunshots were fired after a road rage incident in the parking lot, police say.
Police described the driver as a “chubby” Hispanic man in his 20s with short hair. The passenger in the front seat was described as a “skinny” Hispanic man, also in his 20s. Police also say that a white female teen sat in the rear seat of the Durango.
Anyone with information is asked call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
