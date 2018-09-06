The crisis line heard he shot his parent in Lenexa. It was likely ‘swatting,’ cops say

Officers who were called to a shooting at a Lenexa home Thursday afternoon say it appears they received a false report and that they might be dealing with “a possible ‘swatting’ incident.”
Before 6 p.m., the Lenexa Police Department had tweeted of “a large police presence” in the 10200 block of Caenen Lake Road. Police said they were investigating a report of an armed disturbance or shooting inside a home.
Lenexa Officer Danny Chavez, a spokesman for the department, said police had been notified of the shooting by a suicide crisis line from New York. Chavez said the crisis line had been receiving text messages via the Kik messaging app from an individual who said he shot one of his parents inside the home, was suicidal and would kill anyone who came in.
Chavez said police “never had any contact with the supposed shooter ... only had contact with the crisis line.”
Officers received the call from the crisis line at 5:15 p.m. and went to the home.
In a tweet, police said they weren’t looking for a suspect.
However, by 6:15 p.m., police followed up with another tweet that said officers found “no evidence of any crime” at the home.
No arrests have been reported, and police said the individual who reported the shooting to crisis line has not been identified.
Chavez said police were “continuing to investigate the situation.”
Two people who were inside the home were being interviewed by police, though police believe they were not involved with the false report.
Chavez said both were cooperating with the investigation.
