Male juvenile suspected in Sun Fresh Market shooting arrested, KC police say

A male juvenile has been arrested in connection to the Sun Fresh Market shooting that injured two people on Labor Day, Kansas City police said in a statement.

Kansas City Police Capt. Lionel Colón said “through a coordinated effort” within its law enforcement network, the suspected shooter was taken into custody without incident Thursday afternoon.

Colón did not specify the exact location where the arrest took place, but said officers arrested him somewhere in the Northland.

Police believe the juvenile was involved in a shooting Monday afternoon at Sun Fresh Market in the Linwood Shopping Center at 31st Street and Wabash Avenue. Two people were injured in the shooting: a teenage girl and a man.

Kansas City police spokesman Capt. Lionel Colón speaks Monday about a shooting at the Sun Fresh Market grocery store at 31st Street and Wabash Avenue.

Police said the teen girl has since been released from the hospital.

The man’s condition status was unknown. Police believe he was the shooter’s intended target.

The grocery store opened to the public in June in an effort to revitalize the Prospect Avenue corridor. The city invested $17 million in the new development.

In response to the shooting, community members attended a rally Tuesday condemning the gun violence and standing up in support of the new grocery store.