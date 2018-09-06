Grandview police are investigating a shooting at 129th Street and Booth Lane that left two teens injured. This Google Maps Street View image was taken in the area in May 2012.
Teens shot in the foot, leg by unknown assailant in black SUV in Grandview

By Glenn E. Rice

September 06, 2018 05:06 PM

Two teens suffered injuries after they were shot Thursday while walking near 129th Street and Booth Lane, according to Grandview police.

The shooting occurred about 12:30 p.m., when police received several 911 calls about gunfire.

Arriving officers found one teen who had been shot in the foot at a nearby branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library. The second victim was wounded in the leg and was found nearby on Booth Lane, police said.

The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Both victims said they were walking along Booth Lane when a black SUV drove by and someone inside opened fire, striking both of them.

Police did not have a description of the shooter. No other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

