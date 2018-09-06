Police on Thursday released photos of a gray Chevrolet Malibu believed to have been used in the attempted kidnapping of a teenage girl last week in Kansas City, Kan.. The girl told police that the attempted kidnapper was male and had a small black handgun.
Teenage girl says armed man tried to kidnap her; police release photos of his car

By Robert A. Cronkleton

September 06, 2018 02:46 PM

Police on Thursday released surveillance photos of a gray Chevrolet Malibu that is believed to have been used in an attempt to kidnap a teenage girl at gunpoint last week in Kansas City, Kan.

Police responded to the attempted kidnapping about 4 p.m. Aug. 27 in the 1100 block of Pacific Avenue. The girl told police that a man in his 20s, armed with a small black handgun, tried to abduct her.

The victim told police that the driver fled east on Pacific and then south on 10th Street.

Surveillance photos show that the vehicle has stickers on the trunk.

Anyone with information about the attempted kidnapping or the location of the vehicle, is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

