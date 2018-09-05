KC man charged with murder in 2017 shooting. Fight may have started over shoes

Charges have been filed against a 28-year-old Kansas City man for the 2017 shooting death of Charles Williams, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday.
Court records said Felipe Reyna Jr. shot Williams, 31, with a shotgun during an argument outside the victim’s home.
Reyna is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
The shooting happened July 21, 2017 in the 2500 block of Van Brunt Boulevard in Kansas City — one of three separate fatal shootings reported in the city that night over a four-hour period.
Police found Williams’ body in the kitchen of the home with multiple gunshot wounds.
Witnesses told police they saw a group of four or five individuals, including Reyna, with what appeared to be a sawed-off shotgun outside the home.
One witness reported recognizing another individual in the group carrying a weapon. The name of that individual is redacted in the court records.
Court records said the witness heard Williams arguing with people, which was followed by several gunshots.
Another witness told police he was with the group when the shooting happened. He said Williams appeared “animated, but not threatening towards anyone,” court records said. A woman had told him Williams wouldn’t return a pair of shoes belonging to her.
The witness said he saw Reyna suddenly fire at Williams once with a shotgun. More shots were fired by another individual with a handgun, the witness told police.
The group fled from the scene.
Days after the shooting, Saline County deputies arrested Reyna on unrelated charges.
In an interview with detectives, Reyna denied any involvement with Williams’ death and said he would only talk to authorities with his lawyer present.
Police also arrested another person last year in regard to the shooting but said he declined to speak with authorities.
Earlier this year, Reyna was ordered to serve time in the Missouri Department of Corrections for a separate case. He was sentenced to seven years in prison in February after pleading guilty to tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest charges in Saline County.
