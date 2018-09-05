Snoozing behind the wheel in KC traffic not a good plan for felon with gun

A man who police found asleep in his car at a busy Kansas City intersection pleaded guilty Wednesday to illegally possessing a gun.
Stephen J. Andrist, 34, is a convicted felon and cannot legally possess a firearm.
Last November 12, just after noon, Kansas City police came across a white GMC Yukon blocking traffic at Northwest 72nd Street and Missouri 9.
The vehicle was running. Officers knocked on the window several times before Andrist rolled down the window.
The officers found a sawed-off 20-gauge shotgun and a .22-caliber handgun inside the vehicle.
On Wednesday, Andrist pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Kansas City to being a felon in possession of a firearm. The crime carries a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison.
Comments