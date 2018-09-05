Olathe police are asking anyone who recognizes these men to call the Police Department or the TIPS Hotline.
Olathe police seek three men who stole a shopping cart full of merchandise

By Tony Rizzo

September 05, 2018 03:57 PM

Olathe police are asking the public for help in finding three alleged thieves who they say nearly ran over a witness.

Police said the suspects stole a shopping cart full of merchandise on Aug. 31 from a business in the 14400 block of West 135th Street.

The Police Department ciruclated a photo of the suspects on Wednesday.

A truck driven by the suspects nearly struck a witness, according to police.

The truck was a gray Nissan Frontier truck. Police said the suspects may be in the Topeka area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

