Man ‘produced a firearm’ during police chase, shot by Independence officer, cops say

A man was shot by Independence police in a subdivision late Tuesday night while officers were conducting a vehicle check, police said.
Independence police released a short statement on Twitter after 10:30 p.m., saying it was investigating an officer-involved shooting at Oak Hill Cluster in Harvest Hills off Missouri 7.
Officer John Syme, an Independence police spokesman, said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. while two officers were conducting a vehicle check. Syme said the officers had responded to the area “on proactive enforcement.” Officers approached the vehicle and a man then fled on foot, police said.
During the chase, Syme said the man “produced a firearm,” and at least one of the officers fired their weapon.
The man was shot by police and taken to an area hospital, police said. His condition was unknown as of Tuesday night.
No officers were reported injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
