Kansas cop arrested for battery, criminal threat, KBI says

An Ottawa, Kan., police sergeant has been arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of battery and criminal threat, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday in a news release.
In a short statement, authorities said the Ottawa Police Department received a report of an incident involving a sergeant of its department on Tuesday morning.
Police asked the KBI to investigate the matter.
Authorities provided few details, but said the incident allegedly happened at the sergeant’s home on Monday.
The sergeant was arrested late Tuesday afternoon and taken to the Franklin County Jail.
Formal charges have not yet been filed, said Melissa Underwood, a KBI spokeswoman.
The investigation is ongoing.
Comments