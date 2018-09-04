KC man gets decade in prison for child sex cartoons left on public library printer

A Kansas City man who used a public library computer to print out sexually graphic cartoon images of children was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years and one month in prison.
David R. Buie, 63, was already on parole for possession of child pornography last year when an employee of the Mid-Continent Public Library at 9253 Blue Ridge Blvd. found the images on a library printer.
Police were called and investigators determined that Buie’s library card had been used for the print job. Library security cameras showed Buie using a computer at the time the images were printed.
Some of the obscene images were later found at Buie’s house.
In May, a jury in U.S. District Court in Kansas City found Buie guilty of possessing obscene images of the sexual abuse of children.
