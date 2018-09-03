Lenexa Police seek man who fled stolen car

Lenexa Police are searching for a 26-year-old man with a neck tattoo, in a dark shirt and blue jeans who crashed what is allegedly a stolen car near Prairie Star Parkway Sunday morning.
The suspect is Joseph Birdsong. He is white, 5-feet-10 inches to 5-feet-11 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. Police saw the car, a black Pontaic, at about 5:15 a.m. It had been reported stolen. Police gave chase and set out stop sticks. The car came to a halt in the area around Prairie Star Parkway and Kansas 7 Highway. Police arrested two women in the car, but Birdsong fled on foot.
Police searched that area for about five hours. Birdsong remains at large.
Lenexa police urge anyone who sees Birdsong not to approach him, as he is possibly armed. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Lenexa police at 913-477-7301.
