Driver fleeing KC police at more than 100 mph loses control on I-35 just north of 95th Street in Johnson County.
Driver fleeing KC police at more than 100 mph loses control on I-35; taken into custody

By Joe Robertson

jrobertson@kcstar.com

September 02, 2018 09:43 PM

A driver fleeing Kansas City police led a high-speed chase at speeds exceeding 100 mph before losing control on northbound Interstate 35 past 95th Street in Johnson County Sunday night.

The chase began shortly before 9 p.m. and ended with the driver in custody, according to radio traffic.

Kansas City police reported that the chase began when police attempted a traffic stop near 85th Street and Prospect Ave., but the car sped away.

Several law enforcement agencies were involved, including the Kansas Highway Patrol. The red car apparently driven by the driver fleeing police and a Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle suffered damage at the end of the pursuit.

It was not known yet Sunday night if there were any injuries. The KC Scout traffic information system reported two lanes were closed.

