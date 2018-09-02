‘Outcast’ motorcycle club members busted in KCK on guns, narcotics

A convicted felon and a partner — both members of the Outcast Motorcycle Club — are facing guns and narcotics charges after a traffic stop this weekend in Kansas City, Kan.
Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Zeigler reported the bust in a tweet Saturday night.
Two officers made the stop near 34th Street and Brown Avenue. The passenger in the vehicle was out on bond for a stabbing that occurred in front of the police headquarters, Zeigler said. Both the passenger and the driver were arrested after the officers found six guns and narcotics.
