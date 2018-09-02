Kansas City, Kan., police arrested two people this weekend with narcotics and weapons who are members of the Outcast Motorcycle Club.
‘Outcast’ motorcycle club members busted in KCK on guns, narcotics

By Joe Robertson

September 02, 2018 07:29 PM

A convicted felon and a partner — both members of the Outcast Motorcycle Club — are facing guns and narcotics charges after a traffic stop this weekend in Kansas City, Kan.

Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Zeigler reported the bust in a tweet Saturday night.

Two officers made the stop near 34th Street and Brown Avenue. The passenger in the vehicle was out on bond for a stabbing that occurred in front of the police headquarters, Zeigler said. Both the passenger and the driver were arrested after the officers found six guns and narcotics.

