Smuggling cigarettes, phone to inmate lands former Jackson Co. jail guard in prison

A former Jackson County detention officer was sentenced to federal prison Friday for smuggling contraband to jail inmates.

A federal court judge in Kansas City followed a plea agreement and sentenced Andre Lamonte Dickerson to one year and four months in federal prison.

Dickerson, 27, pleaded guilty in April to two counts of using a telephone with the intent to further illegal activity.

Dickerson admitted in his plea agreement that he took a $500 bribe to smuggle contraband into the facility in downtown Kansas City that included two packs of cigarettes, a cellphone and a cellphone charger.

He also told the inmate who received the items that for a $2,500 monthly fee, he would provide the inmate with cigarettes, drugs and phones.

Dickerson told him he would ensure that the inmate would be the only one in his area of the jail who would receive contraband.