Man guilty of murder in 2017 Overland Park shooting of his stepfather

A 32-year-old Overland Park man has been found guilty in the 2017 fatal shooting of his stepfather in Overland Park.

A Johnson County District Court jury on Thursday found Phillip J. Stanley guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 62-year-old Henry Gates Jr.

The shooting occurred July 19, 2017, at a residence in the 9200 block of Nieman Road.

Stanley’s mother called 911 and told the dispatcher that her husband and son were arguing. As officers approached the house they heard gunshots.

Stanley came outside and surrendered, and officers found Gates dead inside.

He has been in custody since the shooting and his sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 17.