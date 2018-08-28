Oh the irony: Man robbed of guns he bought to use in robberies

A Kansas City, Kan., man was sentenced to prison Monday for illegally possessing guns that he had intended to use to rob other people.
But before he could carry out the robbery plan, Steven Kolojaco told investigators, someone robbed him of the guns.
In April, Kolojaco, 27, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to being a user of illegal drugs in possession of a firearm.
He was sentenced Monday to two years in federal prison.
According to court documents, Kolojaco admitted that he bought nine firearms from area sporting goods stores with the intention of robbing other people.
He told investigators that he wanted to get money to buy methamphetamine, and told them that he was using the drug when he purchased some of the guns.
Kolojaco told federal agents that, before he could carry out his plans, he was “meth jacked” and robbed of his guns.
