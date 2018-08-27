Former Shawnee Mission Post Office worker sentenced for stealing mail from hundreds

A former postal service supervisor at the Shawnee Mission Post Office was placed on probation Monday for stealing hundreds of dollars in gift cards.
Stacey Kampfer was also ordered to pay $785 in restitution to the victims of her thefts.
Kampfer, 40, of Kansas City, Kan., pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan., in May to one count of theft of government mail.
She was supervisor of customer services when she was caught stealing items from the mail in 2016.
Kampfer told postal inspectors that she had been opening mail and taking gift cards and debit cards for about a year. Investigators determined that she had stolen property from more than 200 people.
