KC police find woman shot in car, no shooter is found after 5-hour standoff at house

Police surrounded a Kansas City house shortly before midnight Sunday after they heard gunfire and found a woman shot in a car.
Witnesses told police that one or more shooters fired from a nearby house, which led to a standoff that lasted about five hours.
The incident began shortly before midnight when police investigating an unrelated shooting at 31st Street and Montgall Avenue heard multiple rounds of gunfire in the area.
They responded to 34th Street and Chestnut Avenue, where they found an woman with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. She was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.
Officers surrounded a nearby house where witnesses said the shots had come from. Police called an Operation 100, a tactical response that brings additional officers and negotiators to the scene.
Shortly after 5 a.m., the homeowner gave police consent to enter the house.
Once inside, the officers found no one.
Detectives and crime scene investigators remained at the house collecting evidence and looking for witnesses.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
