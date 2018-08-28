Burglars at KC American Legion post leave truck stuck in mud when police arrive

The burglars who hit American Legion Post 61 in Kansas City early Friday morning got away with some cash but left a key piece of evidence behind:
A truck, stuck in the mud outside the building, with an ATM machine abandoned in back of it, the engine still running when police arrived.
Police responded about 6 a.m. to an alarm call at the American Legion post at 5125 North Bellaire in Kansas City, North, near Claycomo, a spokesman for Kansas City police said in an email.
Arriving officers found that the business had been broken into and burglarized.
Someone broke the liquor room door and made off with cash. A post employee on Sunday did not want to specify the amount, but the KCTV-5 television station reported that about $2,000 had been stolen.
The burglary also left behind some property damage, which was repaired in time for a car show hosted on the property Saturday, according to a post employee who answered the phone Sunday.
Detectives and crime scene investigators collected evidence at the scene and were checking to see if there was any surveillance video or any witnesses to the break in.
“They caused quite a bit of destruction,” the employee said. “If they’re stupid enough to leave the truck, I think police will catch them.”
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Comments