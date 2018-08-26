Shooting near Grandview IHOP leads to chase, crash and two arrests in Johnson County

Police arrested a man and a woman early Sunday after they fled from a shooting near a Grandview IHOP restaurant, leading police on a high-speed chase into Johnson County that ended in a wreck.
About 2 a.m. Sunday, callers to 911 reported shots fired near the International House of Pancakes restaurant in the 12100 block of south U.S. 71 highway. While officers were on the way, additional callers reported a man down in the parking lot.
Arriving officers found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.
Witnesses gave officers a description of a suspect vehicle. Police saw the vehicle speeding away from the scene.
Officers pursued the vehicle north on U.S. 71 and west on Interstate 435 into Johnson County, where it exited at Metcalf Avenue and headed north.
Overland Park police assisted by deploying tire deflating devices on Metcalf at 77th Street. The suspect vehicle, however, continued north until it crashed into a retaining wall in the 6700 block of Metcalf and flipped onto its side.
Police found a man and a woman inside the vehicle and took them into custody. Neither was wearing a seat belt. The man was taken to a hospital after he complained of his head hurting.
Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
