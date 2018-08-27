Babysitting pimp pleads guilty in Kansas City prostitution case

A registered sex offender from Illinois has pleaded guilty to being the pimp for a woman working as a prostitute at a Kansas City hotel.
Clifford D. Brewster, 33, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Kansas City to a charge of transporting a person across state lines for the purposes of prostitution.
An FBI agent, posing undercover as a customer, met the woman last October at the hotel in Kansas City, North.
The woman, identified in court documents by the initials FV, told the agent that she met Brewster in 2016 in Springfield, Mo. She said she traveled with him to Chicago where she began working as a prostitute.
She told investigators that Brewster had driven her multiple times between Illinois and Missouri to engage in prostitution.
He provided her with drugs and threatened to take her child away if she didn’t cooperate, she said. He also kept most of the money she earned.
In March, FBI agents in Chicago were conducting another undercover investigation when an agent responding to an online ad once again encountered FV at a motel.
She told officers that she was working for Brewster and that he would babysit her 11-month-old child when she was with customers. She also said he threatened her and physically assaulted her if she refused to work.
Chicago police spotted Brewster nearby and he was arrested. He is facing charges in Chicago in that case.
Brewster is registered as a sex offender for a 2003 Illinois conviction for criminal sexual abuse, according to court records.
He now faces up to 10 years in federal prison for his conviction in the Kansas City case. A sentencing date has not been set.
