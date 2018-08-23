KC-area business owner gets prison for $13.7 million ‘rent-a-vet’ fraud scheme

A Kansas City-area construction company owner was sentenced to prison Thursday for illegally obtaining about $14 million in government contracts.
A federal judge in Kansas City sentenced Jeffrey K. Wilson to one year and six months in prison. Wilson will also forfeit $2.1 million.
Wilson, 53, owned the Patriot Company Inc., fraudulently obtained government contracts that were supposed to be set aside for businesses owned and operated by military veterans.
Wilson is not a veteran, but he partnered with a man who was a service-disabled veteran who falsely claimed to be involved in the company’s day-to-day operations.
As a result, their company was awarded 20 government contracts worth more than $13.7 million that it was not entitled to receive.
Legitimate veteran-owned or veteran-run businesses lost out on obtaining those contracts as a result, according to federal prosecutors.
Wilson pleaded guilty in January to a charge of government program fraud.
His co-defendant, Paul Salavitch, pleaded guilty to a charge of making a false writing and is awaiting sentencing.
