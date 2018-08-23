67-year-old Leavenworth man convicted of soliciting 13-year-old girl on Facebook

A 67-year-old Leavenworth man pleaded no contest to soliciting a 13-year-old girl on Facebook, offering to pay the girl for nude photos of her and her friends as well as sex acts with her and her friends.
A Leavenworth County judge on Tuesday found Raymond Eugene Soden guilty of electronic solicitation, a felony.
The charges stem from messages that Soden exchanged with the girl through Facebook Messenger between January and March of this year, according to a release from the Leavenworth County attorney.
Soden and the girl sent numerous messages back and forth about him paying for the photos as well as sex acts with her and her friends, according to the press release. When interviewed by police, Soden acknowledged that he knew the girl was 13 years old.
“Parents and guardians have every right, and absolutely should have, access to their children’s Facebook and other social media accounts,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “I would implore parents and guardians to have frank and earnest conversations about talking to strangers over social media and the dangers that could happen.”
Comments