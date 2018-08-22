Murder charge filed in fatal Kansas City, Kan., shooting

Wyandotte County prosecutors have charged a 61-year-old man in the Aug. 5 fatal shooting of another man in Kansas City, Kan.
Samuel M. Beard is charged with reckless second-degree murder in the killing of 27-year-old Vincent S. Trulson.
Beard is also charged in Wyandotte County District Court with two counts of aggravated intimidation of a witness.
He is being held in the Wyandotte County Detention Center on a bond of $250,000.
The shooting occurred in the 500 block of South 12th Street, according to Kansas City, Kan., police.
Trulson was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
