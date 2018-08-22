Samuel M. Beard
Samuel M. Beard Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office
Samuel M. Beard Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office

Crime

Murder charge filed in fatal Kansas City, Kan., shooting

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

August 22, 2018 03:29 PM

Wyandotte County prosecutors have charged a 61-year-old man in the Aug. 5 fatal shooting of another man in Kansas City, Kan.

Samuel M. Beard is charged with reckless second-degree murder in the killing of 27-year-old Vincent S. Trulson.

Beard is also charged in Wyandotte County District Court with two counts of aggravated intimidation of a witness.

He is being held in the Wyandotte County Detention Center on a bond of $250,000.

The shooting occurred in the 500 block of South 12th Street, according to Kansas City, Kan., police.

Trulson was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

  Comments  