Pedestrian struck multiple times in fatal hit-and-run on I-435 in Kansas City

The victim of a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash along southbound Interstate 435 in Kansas City was struck an unknown number of times before traffic could be stopped on the highway, police said.
The crash occurred about 10:50 p.m. along southbound I-435 at Missouri 350 highway.
Police found the pedestrian’s body lying in the right lane of I-435. Witnesses told police that they had to swerve to miss the body before pulling over to the right shoulder to help.
The highway was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash. The highway reopened before 3 a.m. Tuesday.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Comments