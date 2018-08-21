Police were investigating a fatal hit-and-run on southbound Interstate 435 late Monday where the pedestrian’s body was struck by an unknown number of vehicles before the highway could be closed. The crash occurred near Missouri 350 highway. This Google Maps Street View photo of the area is from July 2017.
Pedestrian struck multiple times in fatal hit-and-run on I-435 in Kansas City

The victim of a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash along southbound Interstate 435 in Kansas City was struck an unknown number of times before traffic could be stopped on the highway, police said.

The crash occurred about 10:50 p.m. along southbound I-435 at Missouri 350 highway.

Police found the pedestrian’s body lying in the right lane of I-435. Witnesses told police that they had to swerve to miss the body before pulling over to the right shoulder to help.

The highway was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash. The highway reopened before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

