Road rage shooting outside Raytown Family Dollar: One car hit, two people arrested

A passenger in a car opened fire on another car in an apparent road rage argument that turned violent in Raytown Monday afternoon, according to police.
Police were called about 12:40 p.m. to the Family Dollar store at 9601 E. 63rd Street after the shooting was reported.
Arriving officers learned that occupants in two cars had been arguing and that a passenger in one of the cars shot at the other car.
The shooting damaged the other car but police reported no injuries. A man and a woman were taken into custody.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Comments