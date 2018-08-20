Raytown police responded to a report of a road rage shooting Monday at the Family Dollar, 9601 E. 63rd Street. No injuries were reported but a weapon was recovered and two people were taken into custody. This Google Maps image was taken in June 2017.
Crime

Road rage shooting outside Raytown Family Dollar: One car hit, two people arrested

By Joe Robertson

August 20, 2018 04:16 PM

A passenger in a car opened fire on another car in an apparent road rage argument that turned violent in Raytown Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police were called about 12:40 p.m. to the Family Dollar store at 9601 E. 63rd Street after the shooting was reported.

Arriving officers learned that occupants in two cars had been arguing and that a passenger in one of the cars shot at the other car.

The shooting damaged the other car but police reported no injuries. A man and a woman were taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

