Stabbing in Shawnee leaves one critically wounded, another in custody

A stabbing in Shawnee left one man in critical condition Monday morning and another man is in police custody.
Police were called shortly after 9 a.m. to the 11700 block of West 76th Street near the Carlyle Apartment Homes and found the victim, who said he knew the man who had stabbed him and that the man had run away.
Police found the suspect nearby. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical condition from wounds that are not expected to be life-threatening.
