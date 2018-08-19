MU police seek man in connection with alleged sex offense during concert

The University of Missouri Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying a man who is wanted in connection with a reported sex offense at a concert on the Columbia campus Saturday night.
A woman told police she was with friends at the concert on the Carnahan Quadrangle about 10:15 p.m. when a man came up behind her and rubbed against her in a sexual manner, police said.
They were standing near the stage at the time, the woman said. She left the concert immediately and never spoke to the man.
He is described as a light-skinned black male in his 50s, about 6-feet tall, with short gray hair. He was wearing a light-purple shirt and black shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the MU police department at 573-882-7201 or call the Columbia-area crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.
