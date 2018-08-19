Police on Sunday were looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 33-year-old Kansas City woman as she crossed Prospect Avenue near 38th Street. The driver of the vehicle left the scene without stopping. This Google Maps Street View photo of the area is from March 2017.
Police on Sunday were looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 33-year-old Kansas City woman as she crossed Prospect Avenue near 38th Street. The driver of the vehicle left the scene without stopping. This Google Maps Street View photo of the area is from March 2017. Google Maps
Hit-and-run driver kills woman walking across Prospect Avenue Saturday in Kansas City

By Robert A. Cronkleton

August 19, 2018 02:46 PM

Kansas City police on Sunday were looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a female pedestrian Saturday night.

The hit-and-run occurred about 10:25 p.m. at 38th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Investigators determined that the 33-year-old Kansas City woman was walking across Prospect when she was struck by a passing vehicle. The vehicle then drove away without stopping, police said.

The woman died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released while police worked to notify family.

Police said they had no description of the vehicle. They asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

