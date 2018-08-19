Hit-and-run driver kills woman walking across Prospect Avenue Saturday in Kansas City

Kansas City police on Sunday were looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a female pedestrian Saturday night.
The hit-and-run occurred about 10:25 p.m. at 38th Street and Prospect Avenue.
Investigators determined that the 33-year-old Kansas City woman was walking across Prospect when she was struck by a passing vehicle. The vehicle then drove away without stopping, police said.
The woman died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released while police worked to notify family.
Police said they had no description of the vehicle. They asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
