Shots fired near Mission Hills leads to overnight arrest, no injuries

Shots rang out early Saturday around the Indian Hills Country Club, between Prairie Village and Mission Hills, and a person was taken into custody without incident for a mental-health evaluation.
Shortly after 3:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 3000 block of W. 69th Street on a report of a mental disturbance, Prairie Village police said. Officers encountered an armed subject who fired shots and fled the area on foot.
Police did not return fire and nobody was reported injured.
Several area police units responded to the disturbance and set up a perimeter near the golf course. Neighbors posted online that perhaps 10 shots were heard around 4 a.m. before the area quieted and the alleged shooter was apprehended.
