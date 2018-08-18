Shots disrupted the calm early Saturday at the 3000 block of W. 69th Street in Mission Hills, though nobody was injured. An armed person whom police encountered on a report of a “mental disturbance” fled on foot and fired several shots around 4 a.m. Several police units responded and the subject was taken into custody without incident.
Shots disrupted the calm early Saturday at the 3000 block of W. 69th Street in Mission Hills, though nobody was injured. An armed person whom police encountered on a report of a “mental disturbance” fled on foot and fired several shots around 4 a.m. Several police units responded and the subject was taken into custody without incident. Tammy Ljungblad The Star
Shots disrupted the calm early Saturday at the 3000 block of W. 69th Street in Mission Hills, though nobody was injured. An armed person whom police encountered on a report of a “mental disturbance” fled on foot and fired several shots around 4 a.m. Several police units responded and the subject was taken into custody without incident. Tammy Ljungblad The Star

Crime

Shots fired near Mission Hills leads to overnight arrest, no injuries

By Rick Montgomery

rmontgomery@kcstar.com

August 18, 2018 10:47 AM

Shots rang out early Saturday around the Indian Hills Country Club, between Prairie Village and Mission Hills, and a person was taken into custody without incident for a mental-health evaluation.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 3000 block of W. 69th Street on a report of a mental disturbance, Prairie Village police said. Officers encountered an armed subject who fired shots and fled the area on foot.

Police did not return fire and nobody was reported injured.

Several area police units responded to the disturbance and set up a perimeter near the golf course. Neighbors posted online that perhaps 10 shots were heard around 4 a.m. before the area quieted and the alleged shooter was apprehended.

  Comments  