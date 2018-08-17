Fatal shooting in the 3300 block of Wabash Avenue

Kansas City police are investigating the shooting death Friday of a man found on the front porch of a residence in the 3300 block of Wabash Avenue.
Officers were called to the residence around 4:30 p.m., after reports of gunshots. Arriving officers found the victim deceased from gunshot wounds on the porch of a residence, said police spokesman, Capt. Lionel Colón.
Police have not said how the shooting occurred. No suspect information was immediately available. Several relatives of the man who lived at the residence arrived as detectives interviewed neighbors and crime scene investigators collected evidence.
A neighbor said an older man was pulled from the residence by police. Emergency crews arrived and tried to resuscitate the man, where he was later pronounced dead.
Detectives are looking for a 1999 green Honda four-door with dark or tinted windows. It has a Missouri license plate of AG7 G1F. This car was believed to have been present near the time of the shooting, Colón said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.
