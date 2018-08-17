Overland Park man, 59, accused of child rape

A 59-year-old Overland Park man has been charged with sexually assaulting two children over a period of more than seven years.
Gabriel Gomez Lara was booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center on Friday, where he is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Lara is charged in Johnson County District Court with one count of child rape and four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
The charges involve two alleged victims. One was younger than 14 at the time of the alleged assaults, according to court documents. The other was between 14 and 16.
The alleged sexual assaults occurred between January 2011 and February 2018, according to the documents.
An initial court appearance for Lara is scheduled for Monday.
