45 animals rescued from ‘deplorable’ conditions in suspected Kansas dogfighting ring

Kansas authorities said they have uncovered a suspected dogfighting operation and rescued 45 animals being kept in “deplorable” conditions.
The operation was uncovered Thursday when the Kansas Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant on property in Doniphan County in northeast Kansas near Atchison.
The KBI was assisted by the American Society for the the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, which is now caring for the adult dogs and puppies found on the property.
In a joint press release, the ASPCA and KBI said some of the animals had scars and other injuries common in dogfighting. They said that paraphernalia associated with dogfighting was also recovered.
Colton R. Albright, 28, of Bendena, Kan., was arrested and is facing multiple charges. He was booked into the Doniphan County Jail on 42 counts of dogfighting, four counts of possession of dogfighting paraphernalia, one count of animal cruelty and other drug and illegal weapons charges.
“Sadly, dogfighting is more prevalent than many people think and it continues to be a popular underground activity throughout the country,” said Joel Lopez, operations director for the ASPCA field investigations and response team.
He thanked the KBI for helping to investigate what he said was “this horrific form of animal abuse.”
“Our immediate goal is to transport these dogs to a safe place where they will receive much-needed care and treatment,” Lopez said.
The dogs were being taken to a temporary shelter where ASPCA veterinary and behavior experts will care for them, until a court determines legal custody.
“We are extremely thankful that the ASPCA was willing to partner with us in this investigation,” said Melissa Underwood, spokeswoman for the KBI. “Their responders are best equipped to ensure these animals receive the treatment and care they require.”
