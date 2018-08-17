Woman shot to death on I-470 ramp, KC police say

A woman was found with gunshot wounds on an interstate ramp late Thursday night, Kansas City police said in a news release.
Police said officers were called to Interstate 470 and View High Drive near Lee’s Summit on a report of a shooting at around 10:30 p.m.
Lee’s Summit police and firefighters were also at the scene, the news release said.
Authorities arrived on the ramp leading to the westbound lanes of the interstate from View High Drive and found a woman on the road with gunshot wounds, police said.
She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or submit a tip anonymously at 816-474-8477.
