Kansas City, Kan., police investigated a fatal shooting Wednesday near 55th Street and Leavenworth Road. This Google Maps Street View image was taken in the area in April 2017.

Police investigate fatal shooting Wednesday at Kansas City, Kan., gas station

August 16, 2018 03:30 PM

Police were investigating the fatal shooting of a man Wednesday outside a Kansas City, Kan., gas station.

The shooting occurred about 5 p.m. at the Quick Shop in the 5500 block of Leavenworth Road.

Arriving officers found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Kansas City, Kan., Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate the homicide and and asks anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

