Police investigate fatal shooting Wednesday at Kansas City, Kan., gas station

Police were investigating the fatal shooting of a man Wednesday outside a Kansas City, Kan., gas station.
The shooting occurred about 5 p.m. at the Quick Shop in the 5500 block of Leavenworth Road.
Arriving officers found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The Kansas City, Kan., Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate the homicide and and asks anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
