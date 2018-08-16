70-year-old man charged with sexually abusing children at Johnson County day care

A 70-year-old Johnson County man has been charged with sexually molesting five children under the age of 14 at a day care operated by a family member.
Lennie O. Amlin Jr., of Spring Hill, was booked into the Johnson County jail Thursday and is being held on a bond of $250,000.
He is charged in Johnson County District Court with five felony counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.
The alleged victims ranged in age from about 5 to 11 years old, according to the criminal complaint filed by prosecutors.
The charges allege that between March 1, 2017, and Jan. 17, 2018, Amlin engaged in “lewd fondling or touching” of five different children.
A family member of Amlin’s is listed as the owner of a licensed day care in Spring Hill, according to Kansas Department of Health and Environment records.
The day care’s license was suspended in March after the allegations against Amlin were raised, according to the state records.
Amlin is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Friday afternoon.
