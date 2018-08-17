Independence man who killed wife while children hid gets life in prison

An Independence man who stabbed his wife to death while their three children hid has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole.

Vicente Roldan-Marron was sentenced Thursday in Jackson County Circuit Court where a jury in May found him guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the January killing of Yadira Gomez.

Vicente Roldan-Marron Independence Police Department

Roldan-Marron, 48, used four different knives and stabbed Gomez 13 times during the assault, according to trial testimony.

The couple’s 9-year-old son testified at trial that he hid his two younger siblings in the basement and saw his father retrieve the final knife used in the fatal assault.

Roldan-Marron was arrested after the 9-year-old told his teacher about the incident at school the next day. He and his two younger siblings had spent the night before in the basement sleeping in shifts before waking up their dad to drive them to school that morning.

A judge on Thursday imposed sentences of life and life with no parole and ordered that the sentences run concurrently to each other.