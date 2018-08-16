Driver who killed KC bicyclist gets 120 days in prison

A 32-year-old man who was driving under the influence of drugs when his car hit and killed a Kansas City bicyclist in 2016 was sentenced Thursday to serve at least 120 days in prison.
If Joseph Lasala successfully completes the 120-day term, he will be placed on probation for five years. If he violates conditions of his probation he would have to serve up to seven years in prison.
Lasala pleaded guilty last month to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 32-year-old Anthony Saluto.
Saluto was killed on April 3, 2016. He was riding his bicycle on Independence Avenue near Lydia Avenue when an eastbound Lexus driven by Lasala veered into the westbound lanes and struck Saluto.
Investigators later determined that the car was traveling between 47 and 56 mph at the time of the crash. The speed limit is 35 mph.
Testing of Lasala’s blood after the crash showed the presence of cocaine, marijuana and opiates, according to court documents.
