Man with ‘913’ neck tattoo pleads guilty in 2017 carjacking outside Raytown school

A 29-year-old man who led police on a wild car chase before crashing into a building in Kansas City pleaded guilty to a federal carjacking charge Tuesday.
Steven M. Beck Jr. admitted in U.S. District Court in Kansas City that he stole a woman’s car at gunpoint outside of the Raytown Success Academy on April 4, 2017.
After the carjacking, the stolen car, a 2010 red Ford Edge, nearly struck a Kansas City police vehicle near Swope Park.
In the area of Admiral Boulevard and The Paseo, the stolen car hit two other vehicles. Officers continued to pursue it until it crashed into a building at Truman Road and Prospect Avenue.
Beck crawled out of the wrecked vehicle’s window and was arrested. Officers found a loaded .38-caliber revolver inside the car.
On Tuesday, Beck pleaded guilty to carjacking and using a firearm in a crime of violence.
In a booking photo, Beck appears with a neck tattoo reading “913.” He has a criminal record dating back to 2004, according to Johnson County court records.
