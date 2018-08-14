Two in custody after hours-long standoff, KC police say

Two people believed to be wanted by police were taken into custody, including one man who was arrested after an hours-long standoff that started Monday and lasted through early Tuesday, according to Kansas City police.
Officers saw the pair driving a car Monday afternoon, police said in a news release. The two exited the car, and one was taken into custody.
The other person, a man, allegedly fled to a nearby mobile home around 3 p.m. in the 4900 block of Raytown Road and refused to come out, police said.
Tactical personnel and negotiators went to the scene to assist Kansas City police.
After more than 10 hours, Kansas City police spokesman Lionel Colón said the man was taken into custody.
No injuries were reported.
The investigation was ongoing.
