Police looking for person who shot infant overnight in Kansas City

By Robert A. Cronkleton

August 13, 2018 08:31 AM

Police were looking for a person who shot an infant overnight in Kansas City.

Officers responded to the shooting about 1:40 a.m. Monday at a home near 15th Street and Lawn Avenue.

Arriving officers found a baby that had been shot in the lower leg or ankle. Emergency workers took the child to a hospital for treatment of an injury that is thought to not be life-threatening.

Police searched the area for the shooter. Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

