KCK man convicted of raping woman in Westport area as she tried to flee

A Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City, Kan., man Friday of raping a woman near a Westport bar last year.
Derek D. Donnell, 32, was found guilty on felony counts of first degree rape or attempted rape, first degree sodomy or attempted sodomy and kidnapping.
His sentencing date is not yet scheduled.
According to court records the victim met Donnell in the Westport area and the two went back to his car to smoke marijuana. Once there, Donnell made unwanted sexual advances and refused to stop when the victim asked him to.
Instead, he forced her into the back of the car and raped her, choking her and pulling her hair as he did so.
She broke free at one point and tried to flee, but he caught her, threw her to the ground, grabbed her by the neck and hair and punched her in the face. He then forced her back into the car and assaulted her a second time.
She escaped again and this time flagged down two patrol officers, who arrested Donnell after a brief chase.
Donnell told police he had met the woman at a Westport bar, but denied assaulting her.
