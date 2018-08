A Jackson County jury on Friday found a 24-year-old Kansas City man guilty of second-degree murder in a Sept. 13, 2017, shooting at a south Kansas City gas station.

Dante E. Oliver killed Andrew Holmes, 23, outside the Troost Market in the 8000 block of Troost Avenue. Police found Holmes sprawled near the gas pumps.

Video surveillance showed a vehicle at the pumps and a passenger getting out and shooting the driver.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 2.